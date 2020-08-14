Miley Cyrus Saves Pop With Dreamy Disco Anthem “Midnight Sky”

And she’s (really) back! Miley Cyrus relaunches for 2020 with a shimmery disco anthem called “Midnight Sky.” Produced by Watt and Louis Bell, the first taste of MC7 is a deeply autobiographical account of the pop star’s emotional journey post-divorce. “It’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home, but it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own,” the 27-year-old begins the song over throbbing ’80s synths. “Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes, forever and ever — no more.”

Instead, Miley chooses freedom. “The midnight sky is the road I’m taking, head high up in the clouds,” she belts on the chorus. “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone — don’t need to be loved by you.” The lyrics are fairly self-explanatory. “I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year,” the hitmaker tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music. Miley was looking for the right track to speak her truth over, and found it when Andrew Watt brought “Midnight Sky” to her attention.

Just don’t hold your breath for MC7 any time soon. Ms. Cyrus revealed that she’s more interested in releasing singles for the time being. “I really have always enjoyed dropping singles, rather than the full body of work, because it allows you to talk to your fans in real time,” she explains. “It’s like I feel something. I experience it. I write it. I release it. When you write a record, a lot of the time, you’re writing your experiences, and then by the time the record comes out, you’ve evolved past that experience.”

Watch Miley’s grainy, ’80s-tastic “Midnight Sky” video below. She directed the opus herself.

