Christina Aguilera Drops Stunning “Loyal Brave True” Video

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake was originally scheduled to be released in March, but then COVID-19 struck and the project was left in limbo for months. The Mouse finally decided to make it a Disney+ exclusive (you can watch it for $29.99 from September 4), which means it’s time for Christina Aguilera to kickstart her “Loyal Brave True” promo campaign. The stunning ballad dropped earlier this year and became an instant frontrunner for Best Original Song at next year’s Oscars. Xtina even performed the song on Kimmel a couple of days before lockdown.

Now that the industry is slowly coming back to life and artists are coming to terms with the limitations imposed by social distancing, it’s just about time for Christina to reappear. And she does so by rolling out a striking video for “Loyal Brave True.” The lavish, green-screen affair finds our heroine serving glamor and drama over beautifully edited clips from the film. It’s well worth a watch (below) just to get reacquainted with the song. Expect to hear more songs from the soundtrack in the weeks to come.

