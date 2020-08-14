SuperM Drops “100” As Lead Single From Debut LP ‘Super One’

SuperM is quite literally a super group. Comprised of idols from boy bands SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV, the 7-member troupe came out swinging with their first EP in 2019. The self-titled set debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 — and shot straight to the top of the Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Digital Album, World Album, Top Current Album, Internet Album and World Digital Song Sales charts. And yes, that is a record. No doubt, they will be hoping to make a similar splash with “100.”

The lead single from SuperM’s much-anticipated debut album, Super One, is a furious, English-language banger. “Do you want, do you want what we got? It’s the way that we make, make it hot,” they sing on the instantly catchy chorus. “We going straight to the top, we go one hundred.” It sounds like a smash. If that’s not enough to satisfy your K-Pop hunger, SuperM is releasing another single called “Tiger Inside” on September 1. Their debut album will follow on September 25. Watch the band’s choreography-heavy “100” visual below.

