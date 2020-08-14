Shania Twain Links With Orville Peck For “Legends Never Die”

If anyone can turn 2020 around, it’s Shania Twain. The exclamation-point-loving superstar teams up with out country star Orville Peck for a duet called “Legends Never Die,” which is equal parts rowdy and aspirational. “Baby, we’ve been up all night, I built that road and walked it every mile,” they sing on the punchy chorus. “Don’t worry ’bout making sure they won’t forget, no it’s fine ’cause legends never die.” The latest single from Orville’s just-released Show Pony EP is a high-camp delight with a suitably glamorous visual.

Directed by Cameron Duddy, the cameo-filled clip finds Shania raiding her legendary “That Don’t Impress Me Much” wardrobe. She crashes Orville’s drive-in concert in her best leopardskin-print ensemble and joins him on stage for a little karaoke. “I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this,” the mask-wearing crooner says in the press release. “She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up… getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true.” Watch below.

