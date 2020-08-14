Dua Lipa & Madonna’s “Levitating” Remix Is Top 10 On iTunes

Dua Lipa rolled out her star-studded remix of “Levitating” yesterday (August 13) and was met with a surprisingly mixed response on social media. Fans took issue with just about everything, but it didn’t stop (a large chunk of) them spending $1.29 to own it. Yes, The Blessed Madonna’s “Levitating Remix,” which features the actual Madonna and Missy Elliott, is currently top 10 on iTunes. It will be interesting to see if it can challenge for number one — it’s currently a three-way battle between Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers,” Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” — as the day progresses.

The arrival of a visual should give Dua’s banger a shot of momentum. The clip finds our heroine serving looks — as usual — and lying in a field of flowers. Missy makes a cameo towards the end, but Madonna is nowhere to be seen. Which is disappointing given the excitement around her involvement. In other Club Future Nostalgia news, the “Physical” remix featuring Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson is expected to be the album’s next focus track. It will arrive on August 28. In the meantime, watch “Levitating” below.

