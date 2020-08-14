Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Tease “DLNW” Collaboration

Iggy Azalea is relaunching next week with a track called “DLNW” featuring Tinashe. Of course, the indie queens previously teamed up for a remix of “All Hands On Deck” in 2015 — a memory that the Aussie rapper clearly relishes. “So soooo excited about this one!” she announced on social media. “‘All Hands On Deck’ [remix] is one of my favorite moments! So yeah – I’m crazy excited for a round two and insanely grateful to have you be a part of this record. We made another one for the books.”

Happily, we don’t have to wait too long. Iggy revealed that the collaboration drops on August 21 and even shared a brief snippet. “Once I start I can’t stop it,” the new-mom raps over bouncy beats. It’s not much to go on, but Amethyst never fails to deliver a bop. “DLNW,” which could stand for absolutely anything in the wake of “WAP,” is Iggy’s first release since dropping her Wicked Lips EP last year. That opus included features from Alice Chater and Pabllo Vittar. See her announcement below.

