Their First Original In 5 Years: Pentatonix Drops “Happy Now”

When it comes to cover versions, Pentatonix is king. This year alone the quintet has put their own, a cappella spin on The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” and Billie Eilish’ “when the party’s over” on their At Home EP. The Grammy winners now mix it up by releasing their first original song in five years. Produced by Johan Carlsson, “Happy Now” is a feel-good toe-tapper. “Is it illegal to move on without you? Am I allowed to when I’m without you?” Scott Hoying begins the song.

“Is it illegal to dance like I’m about to? Am I allowed to when I’m without you?” His mind is made up by the time the chorus hits: “I wanna be happy now.” What inspired the bop? “We’ve all been evolving — individually and as a group — and I think we’ve really leveled-up in terms of seeking out our own happiness,” Kirstin Maldonado reveals in the press release. “So, to me, this song is a little bit about us turning the page and being ready for a new chapter.” Watch the suitably upbeat visual below.

