Sam Fischer Releases “Everybody’s Got Somebody” & “I Got To Live”

Sam Fischer Interview We speak to Aussie newcomer Sam Fischer about 'This City' and his breakout year. MORE >>

Sam Fischer ranks as one of 2020’s breakout stars thanks to the extraordinary, belated success of “This City.” Originally released in 2018, the heartfelt ballad went viral on TikTok and then crossed over — racking up 250 million global streams in the process. That song will feature on the Australian singer/songwriter’s upcoming Homework EP (due August 28) along with recent single “The Usual.” He now adds to two more songs to the tracklist: “Everybody’s Got Somebody” and “I Got To Live.”

Both tracks are typically raw and emotional. “‘Everybody’s Got Somebody’ is like a live couples therapy session,” Sam reveals. “It’s acknowledging your own toxic behavior and confronting the relationship or reality that messed you up.” It’s deeply affecting, but “I Got To Live” is an even harder gut punch. “[This] was the very last song I wrote in 2019. I had just signed my record deal,” he explains. “I was going to do things I’d only ever dreamed about… I wanted to make sure that I really lived in every single moment because you never know when it’s all going to get taken away.” Listen to both songs below.

Do you love Sam’s new songs? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!