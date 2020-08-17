Serve After Serve: Iggy Azalea’s Best Single Covers

Iggy Azalea has been a visual queen from the very beginning. (Seriously, even her completely DIY “Pussy” video is a serve). Her single covers have been equally impressive. From the cartoon-like imagery of The New Classic era to the pseudo-drag of “Beg For It” and the eye-popping artwork of bangers like “Mo Bounce” and “Kream,” the Aussie rapper always brings it. She even rocked a red veil while perched on the hood of a hearse for “Sally Walker.” Who else is doing it like her?

The new-mom is now gearing up for the next phase of her career with “DLNW,” a collaboration with Tinashe. The song drops on August 21 and sounds like a bop from the snippet. As expected, the cover is fierce and fabulous with both ladies rocking flowing gowns and elaborate hair pieces. To celebrate Iggy’s imminent return, I have rounded up the indie rap queen’s 20 best single covers — going all the way back to 2012’s “Beat Down.” Click through the gallery up top and revisit that underrated bop below.

What’s your favorite cover? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!