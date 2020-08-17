Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts At #1

It’s official! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is unstoppable. The raunchy collaboration debuts at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and sets several records in the process. For starters, it had the highest, first-week streaming debut by a female artist and the highest, first-week streaming debut of 2020. But wait, there’s more. “WAP” becomes Cardi’s fourth chart-topper (the others are “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “Girls Like You”), which extends her lead as the female rapper with the most number one hits. She is also now the first female rapper to have number one hits in two different decades.

While “WAP” reminded the rap girls that Cardi isn’t going anywhere, it also emphasized Megan’s ascent to the pinnacle of the genre. “WAP” is her second chart-topper of 2020 after “Savage Remix” — making her a superstar. Of course, the song’s eye-popping video played a major part in its success. “WAP” racked up more than 100 million views in its first week and instantly became the most shareable, gif-spawning visual of the year. Time will tell if it has staying power, but “WAP” could end up being the song Of The Summer. Revisit the already-iconic video below.

Are you surprised by the song’s success? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!