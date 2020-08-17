Electro-Pop Diva ILIRA Drops New Banger “Easy”

If you love electro-pop divas like Lady Gaga and Ava Max, you really need to check out ILIRA. The Swiss artist first popped up on my radar as the voice of Alle Farben’s “Fading” and then proceeded to release a steady stream of bangers including “Get Off My D!ck,” “Extra Fr!es” and “Ladida (My Heart Goes Boom).” The 25-year-old resurfaced last week with yet another bop called “Easy.” Produced by Joe Walter, this could be ILIRA’s catchiest single to date. It’s certainly her most radio-friendly.

“I’m caught up in a vision, can’t get enough,” the breakout star begins the song. “No rush, you’re always here to listen.” That leads us to the sing-along chorus. “I’ve been in the dark, cause I love too hard,” she chants over slick synths. “Now with you it’s finally easy.” In addition to churning out bangers, ILIRA has also proven adept at making memorable visuals and “Easy” is no exception. The concept is simple and Coronavirus-appropriate, but the execution is striking. Check it out below.

