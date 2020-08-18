Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ Bonus Track ‘the lakes’ Reaches #1 On iTunes

Taylor Swift’s folklore era is really something. The opus has been number one for the last three weeks and already ranks as the highest-selling album of 2020 by a considerable margin. Even the bonus track is a massive success. Taylor released “the lakes” on streaming services earlier this morning (August 18) and it shot straight to number one on iTunes. Produced by Jack Antonoff, the dreamy anthem is the closest thing to a diss track on the record, with thinly-veiled references to those who have publicly wronged her.

“I’m not cut out for all these cynical clones, these hunters with cell phones” would seem to be a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, while “I’ve come too far to watch some namedropping sleaze, tell me what are my words worth” appears to be directed at Scott Borchetta or Scooter Braun. Ultimately, however, “the lakes” is love letter to a simpler time for creatives. “Take me to the Lakes where all the poets went to die,” Taylor sings on the chorus. “I don’t belong and, my beloved, neither do you.” Listen below.

