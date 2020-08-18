Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Cute Bop “Me And The Boys In The Band”

Carly Rae Jepsen misses touring and her fans, so she called up Jack Antonoff and wrote a song about it. “On the road for half the year and I can’t remember loneliness,” the Canadian pop star begins the perky synth-pop anthem. “And it feels like that says something about you or something about me.” That takes us to the typically catchy chorus. “We partied in the streets last night, got a little deep last night,” she sings. “I danced in the street last night with the boys in the band, just me and the boys in the band.”

“On the road, that was the life,” CRJ says of her new bop in the press release. “I miss travel and performing and my band mates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band.” The hitmaker then gives her musicians a special shoutout. “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings.”

Dive in to Carly’s new song below.

