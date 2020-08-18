K-Pop Kings BTS Tease Disco-Tinged Banger “Dynamite”

BTS is coming! The biggest band in the world has been teasing a new, English-language single called “Dynamite” for what seems like weeks, but they finally shared a snippet today and it sounds like a disco-tinged delight. “Cause I’m gonna fall in love tonight,” the K-Pop Kings sing at the beginning of the video teaser. “So baby, let’s free this funk and set the night alight.” The septet then takes us back to the ’70s on the chorus: “Jamming through the city with a little funky song, light it up like dynamite.”

It goes without saying that this will be a smash. BTS has the most-dedicated fan base in music and they will, no doubt, send “Dynamite” straight to number one on iTunes and Spotify. If radio plays along, the global superstars might land their highest-charting single to date in the US. “On” peaked at number four earlier this year, but something tells me that The Army is ready to get BTS a well-deserved number one. Get a taste of the looming mega-hit below before it arrives on August 21.

Are you excited for the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!