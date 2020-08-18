Keith Urban Teams Up With Pink For “One Too Many”

Keith Urban’s long-awaited 11th album, The Speed Of Now (Part 1), drops on September 18 and it includes a duet with Pink. The track is called “One Too Many” and it’s destined to be a standout — at least, if the pop star’s previous country detours are any indication. Pink first dipped her toe in the genre way back in 2016 when she teamed up with Kenny Chesney for “Setting The World On Fire” and then served up one of the best ballads of 2019 with the Chris Stapleton-assisted “Love Me Anyway.”

While “One Too Many” hasn’t been selected as a single just yet, it would seem to be a formality. So far, the tone of Keith’s new album has been surprisingly somber and introspective. He introduced the opus last year with “We Were” featuring Eric Church and then scored a country hit earlier this year with the lovely “God Whispered Your Name.” The Australian superstar also dropped a stripped-back buzz track called “Change Your Mind” a couple of weeks ago. Check out Pink’s announcement below and pre-order Keith’s album here.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!