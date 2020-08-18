R3HAB & Amba Shepherd Cover “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

R3HAB has to be the busiest man in music. So far this year, the Dutch producer has released no less than a dozen singles including collaborations with Andy Grammer (“Good Example”), HRVY (“Be Okay”) Sofia Carson (“Miss U More Than U Know”), A R I Z O N A (“I Can Feel Alive”), Winona Oak (“Thinking About You”) and TINI & Reik (“Bésame”). The prolific hitmaker now joins forces with Australian club queen Amba Shepherd for a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Yes, the Nirvana classic.

It’s always dangerous to tinker with a song as loved as “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but R3HAB transforms it into a club banger with a minimal fuss. While this version will, no doubt, be considered sacrilegious by rock fans, it speaks volumes about the power of Kurt Cobain’s vision that “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is still resonating with young people close to 30 years later. Check out the visual, which was filmed during a tour of Asia, below.

