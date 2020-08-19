Ellie Goulding Drops Striking “Love I’m Given” Video

Ellie Goulding’s long-awaited fourth album, Brightest Blue, arrived in July, and it’s an eclectic mix of bangers and intimate ballads. “Love I’m Given” falls somewhere in the middle. “I know my heart is beating, but my head’s in the sky,” the UK pop star begins the song. “I found a different meaning since you came in my life.” She then lays down a series of semi-affirmations on the chorus. “And maybe I’m paying for the things I’ve done, and maybe I’m paying for the ones I’ve hurt,” Ellie belts. “But I feel a change in the love I’m given.”

“[The song] is about accepting and being at peace with all the mistakes in your life and realizing you get the same love back you give out,” the 33-year-old reveals in the press release. Ellie then opens up about the striking, Rianne White-directed visual. “The video represents the fight between calm and chaos,” she explains. “The boxing ring is weirdly the place I feel the most pure and in control, and the moments in the gold dress represent getting to a place of ultimate power when… you have that kind of revaluation about love and forgiveness.”

Watch Ellie’s “Love I’m Given” video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!