Lennon Stella & Kevin Garrett Cover “Every Time You Go Away”

Lennon Stella is the latest artist to record a pair of songs — an original and a cover — for Spotify Singles. The 21-year-old cooks up a haunting, alternate version of “Fear Of Being Alone” and joins forces with Kevin Garrett for a dreamy cover of Paul Young’s ’80s smash “Every Time You Go Away.” Let’s start with the former. One of the highlights on Lennon’s Three. Two. One., “Fear Of Being Alone” has been transformed from a propulsive synth-pop anthem into an eerie, stripped-back gem.

She takes a softer approach with “Every Time You Go Away,” showcasing the sweetness in her voice, before passing the mic to Kevin. It’s a thoughtful, beautifully-executed rendition that is an essential addition to any chill-out playlist. It’s also a timely reminder to check out Lennon’s debut LP if you haven’t already. Three. Two. One. stands out as one of 2020’s most accomplished pop offerings, bouncing from intimate moments to toe-tapping bops with rare ease. Listen to her Spotify Singles below.

