Mariah Carey Performs “Vision Of Love” & “Close My Eyes” On ‘GMA’

Mariah Carey drove The Lambs into a frenzy late last night by announcing The Rarities, a compilation album of rare and previously unreleased material, and then kept the party going this morning (August 19) with an appearance on GMA. Mimi opened up about her latest project — the lead single, “Save The Day,” drops on Friday — and blessed viewers with two flawless performances. The pop icon took us back to the very beginning with a stunning rendition of “Vision Of Love,” hitting notes that only your pet can hear.

The enduring hitmaker then dusted off “Close My Eyes.” The Butterfly ballad is a fan favorite and hearing it live on national television — in 2020, no less — was something akin to a spiritual experience. It goes without saying that Mariah absolutely nailed it. What inspired Mimi’s latest project? The Lambily. “This one is for you, my fans,” she wrote in her announcement post for The Rarities. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.” The album drops October 2 and can be pre-ordered here.

