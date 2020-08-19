Olivia Holt & R3HAB Tease New Single “love u again”

Olivia Holt has been chipping away at a music career since 2016. The multi-hyphenate, who starred in hit TV series Cloak & Dagger, came out swinging with a viral hit called “History.” (That banger has accumulated more than 200 million streams). Since then, she has sporadically dropped bops like “Generous” and “Bad Girlfriend.” The 23-year-old also lent her vocals to several club bangers including R3HAB’s “Wrong Move.” They now reunite on “love u again,” Olivia’s first single of 2020.

The budding pop star revealed the cover art on social media last night and shared the release date (August 28). Given the involvement of R3HAB, it’s safe to say that Olivia’s next release will be an absolute banger. The Dutch DJ/producer always comes through with a floor-filler, and has proven particularly adept at bringing the best out of Disney alumni — he has recorded songs with Sofia Carson and TINI. Check out Olivia’s exciting announcement below.

