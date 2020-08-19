London Grammar Returns With Dreamy “Baby It’s You”

Well, this is a nice surprise! London Grammar is back with their first new single in three years, a dreamy bop called “Baby It’s You.” Despite their absence, the UK trio picks up where they left off — with a finely-wrought indie-pop gem elevated by the quality of Hannah Reid’s voice. “All these lights are changing, see ’em everywhere,” she begins the song over silky synths. “In my veins like lightning, I don’t even care.” That takes us to the simple yet addictive chorus: “You, baby, it’s you.”

London Grammar has been on hiatus since promoting their critically-acclaimed sophomore LP, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing. That album topped the charts in the UK, and delivered hits like “Rooting For You” and “Big Picture.” Of course, the band hasn’t completely disappeared. Last year, they collaborated with Flume on a club hit called “Let You Know.” If “Baby It’s You” is any indication, London Grammar’s third album is going to be something special. Fall in love with their new single below.

