Another ‘Smile’ Gem: Katy Perry’s Moving “What Makes A Woman”

Katy Perry’s Smile arrives next week (on August 28, to be exact), but she still has a couple of surprises up her frilly sleeve. The pop icon rolls out “What Makes A Woman” today and it’s a moving ballad about the divine feminine. “Is it the way I talk sweet? The way my skin is soft?” Katy muses in the opening verse. “Or how I can be a bitch? Make you keep your fingers crossed?” That takes us to the chorus. “Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t describe what makes a woman,” the mom-to-be belts. “She’s always been a perfect mystery.”

What inspired the gem? “It’s a song about how you are gonna to have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things,” Katy explained to Billboard. “And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing… [we are] such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on [our] backs and do it all in heels.” The enduring hitmaker even rolled out an acoustic video for the song, which showcases her oft-underrated vocal prowess. Watch it below and pre-order Smile here.

