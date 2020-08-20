Dua Lipa Reveals Tracklist Of ‘Club Future Nostalgia’

Club Future Nostalgia is already an event. Dua Lipa introduced the remix album (due August 28) with a star-studded overhaul of “Levitating” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. But there’s way more disco-goodness where that come from! Other highlights include Mark Ronson’s “Physical” remix featuring Gwen Stefani — Dua also samples Gwen’s “Hollaback Girl” on “Hallucinate (Mr Fingers Deep Stripped Mix)” — and a mashup of “Break My Heart” and Jamiroquai’s ’90s classic “Cosmic Girl.”

“The last few months have been surreal,” the Brit reveals in the press release. “I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road.” That gave her an idea. “During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch.” You can check out the full tracklist of Club Future Nostalgia below. Get ready to dance!

Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia tracklist:

1. Future Nostalgia – Joe Goddard Remix

2. Cool – Jayda G Remix

3. Good In Bed – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix

4. Pretty Please – Midland Remix

5. Pretty Please – Masters At Work Remix

6. Boys Will Be Boys – Zach Witness Remix

7. Love Again – Horse Meat Disco Remix

8. Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl

9. Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) – The Blessed Madonna Remix

10. Hallucinate – Mr Fingers Deep Stripped Mix

11. Hallucinate – Paul Woolford Extended Remix

12. Love Is Religion – The Blessed Madonna Remix

13. Don’t Start Now – Yaeji Remix

14. Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani) – Mark Ronson Remix

15. Kiss and Make Up – Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK

16. That Kind Of Woman – Jacques Lu Cont Remix

17. Break My Heart – Moodymann Remix

