Carlie Hanson Gets Real On “Good Enough”

Carlie Hanson has really kicked it up a notch in 2020. The 20-year-old started the year on a high with “Daze Inn” and then followed it up with the equally-great, addiction-themed “Stealing All My Friends.” The breakout star now makes it three perfect pop songs in a row with “Good Enough.” Which is a refreshingly real and relatable account of Carlie’s struggle with depression. “I push everyone away, before they can runaway,” she sings over Mitch Allan and Anthony Jones’ upbeat production. “Don’t wanna let you see, everything underneath.”

What inspired the song? “I wrote ‘Good Enough’ during one of the darkest periods of my life,” Carlie reveals. “My relationship was fizzling, I missed being with my family and friends, and at the time I was on a prescription medication that was really negatively affecting me.” As a result, she descended into depression. “I just felt so lonely and hopeless. Never leaving my apartment, smoking from morning to night trying to numb my rising anxiety. I shut the whole world out because I felt so lost.”

This story has a happy ending, however. “Fortunately, I was able to find my way out of this depression and push forward by writing about it and coming to terms with my mental health,” Carlie adds. At this rate, the pop star’s next EP (or album) is shaping up to be something special. Listen to “Good Enough” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!