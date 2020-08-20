Conan Gray Rolls Out Video For Rising Smash “Heather”

Conan Gray is no stranger to streaming hits. “Crush Culture” and “Maniac” both racked up huge numbers, but “Heather” is well on its way to eclipsing them both. The stripped-back ballad about an unrequited crush is currently the 14th most-streamed song on US Spotify and recently reached number one on Apple Music’s Pop Songs Chart. Not only that, but Conan’s dreamy ditty is also surging on iTunes and attracting the attention of radio programmers. Which means that his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 is almost inevitable.

“Heather” will get another boost from the arrival of a strikingly intimate video. “When I was in high school, I had a crush on the same one person all four years,” Conan reveals. “But that one person did not love me back, instead my crush liked a girl named Heather. [She] was gentle and beautiful, inside and out. She was warm like a summer day, and had so many friends. She was soft and so easily lovable — everything I am not. The ‘Heather’ video is my way of becoming all of the things that I envy about Heather.”

“I would’ve done anything to be like her,” he continues. “Wear the right pretty clothes and act the right effortless way. Reject all the things that made me who I am, anything to be loved back by the person I loved. Anything to be their first choice. The slow transformation throughout the video was made to represent the feminine and masculine traits I constantly switched between in order to become who I knew my crush would like. Somebody soft and sweet, somebody like Heather.” Watch the thought-provoking visual below.

