After first going in viral in 2018 with “Show You,” CXLOE has released a steady stream of great pop songs including “I Can’t Have Nice Things,” “Low Blow” and (most recently) “12 Steps.” The Aussie pop star takes it to the next level, however, on the instantly-catchy “One And Lonely.” Produced by Boy Boy, CXLOE’s latest is essentially about loneliness. “Fly to Tokyo, I don’t let you go,” she sings in a verse. “Keep you on a string as my feelings swing, hot to cold.” However, her heart is in the right place.

“You’ll always be my one and lonely, one and lonely,” CXLOE coos over jittery beats. “Wish I could be there when you want me, say you want me.” It turns out, the song was based on personal experience. “I spend a majority of the year away from my partner, and it always weighs on me heavily,” the breakout star reveals. “This song talks about the endless flights and sleepless nights away from each other and how heavy this feeling is.” Excitingly, “One And Lonely” is the first taste of CXLOE’s long-awaited debut EP. Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!