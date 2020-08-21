Queen + Adam Lambert Announce First Live Album

The stars aligned when Adam Lambert performed with Queen on the finale of American Idol in 2009. It was a perfect fit with palpable chemistry, which made the decision to go on the road a no-brainer. And they haven’t stopped touring since. In fact, the Queen was in the middle of a massive world tour when COVID-19 forced the rock legends to press pause. Happily, fans will be able to experience the rush of their live show during lockdown thanks to the band’s first live album with their touring frontman.

Queen + Adam Live Around The World drops October 2 and is comprised of 20 live performances dating back to 2014. “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert,” Brian May says of the project. “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right,” Adam adds.

“It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years.” The album will be released on CD and vinyl as well as being released on DVD and Blu-Ray (there’s a bonus video). You can pre-order your preferred package here and check out the tracklist below. Watch the album teaser at the bottom of the post.

Queen + Adam Live Around The World tracklist:

1. “Tear It Up” (The O2, London, UK), 02/07/2018

2. “Now I’m Here” (Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan), 2014

3. “Another One Bites The Dust” (Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan), 2014

4. “Fat Bottomed Girls” ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA), 2019

5. “Don’t Stop Me Now (Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal), 2016

6. “I Want To Break Free” (Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal), 2016

7. “Somebody To Love” (Isle of Wight Festival, UK), 2016

8. “Love Kills” (iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA), 2014

9. “I Was Born To Love You” (Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan), 2014

10. “Under Pressure” (Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA), 2019

11. “Who Wants To Live Forever” (Isle of Wight Festival, UK), 2016

12. “The Show Must Go On” (The O2, London, UK), 04/07/2018

13. “Love Of My Life” (The O2, London, UK), 02/07/2018

14. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

15. “Radio Ga Ga” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

16. “Ay-Ohs” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

17. “Hammer To Fall” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

18. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

19. “We Will Rock You” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

20. “We Are The Champions” (Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia), 2020

