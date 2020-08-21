FLETCHER Adds “Feel” To ‘The S(ex) Tapes’ EP

FLETCHER has proven a pop force to be reckoned with in 2020, rolling out three perfect pop songs in a row with “Forever,” “Bitter” and “If I Hated You.” The last two bops will feature on the singer/songwriter’s upcoming The S(ex) Tapes EP, which is due on September 18. Joining them is an emotional ballad called “Feel.” First performed on tour last year, the track showcases the 26-year-old’s powerful pipes. “I remember that time when you took my hand, looked into my eye said, ‘I got you, darling,'” she begins begins. “Shivers up my spine and down my back.”

Cari (her real name) has been focussing on the end of relationships of late, but this is — ever so slightly — more optimistic. “So I’ll drink this wine like it’s medicine for the mind, hold onto my tongue,” the breakout star belts on the chorus over Malay’s stripped-back production. “Doing time, tryna’ heal — do anything, so I don’t feel you.” At this rate, there’s every chance of The S(ex) Tapes being one of the best EPs of 2020. Brace yourself for all the feels and press play on FLECTHER’s latest below.

