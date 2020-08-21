TWICE Drops English Version Of “More & More”

BTS isn’t the only K-Pop act dropping a banger in English today. Mega-successful girl group TWICE is also showcasing their language skills on an overhaul of “More & More.” Co-written by the all-star lineup of MNEK, Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the original version has been a massive success around the world. The bop has amassed more than 50 million streams on Spotify, while the glamorous video has been viewed more than 168 million times. Needless to say, the English version of “More & More” is a very big deal.

“I know I want it, I don’t wanna hide pretending I don’t want it — ’cause I deserve it,” TWICE begins over tropical house production. “I’m not worried, what you think of me when you see what’s inside me — ’cause I know you.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “You think of me, you’re hypnotized,” they sing. “I wanna have more, more, more, more, more and more.” What inspired the translation? “We prepared the English version… as a gift to our ONCE (their fans) around the world,” TWICE reveals. “We wish them happiness, and hope that they enjoy the song.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!