BTS Goes Disco On English-Language Banger “Dynamite”

How do they do it? And by do it, I mean continue releasing banger after banger. BTS returns today (August 21) with a rare, English-language single called “Dynamite” and it’s a stone-cold smash. Co-written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, the disco-inspired anthem is 3:43 minutes of pure happiness. “Shoes on get up in the morn, cup of milk let’s rock and roll,” the biggest group in the world begins the song. “King Kong kick the drum rolling on like a rolling stone, sing song when I’m walking home.”

The K-Pop Kings eventually arrive at one of the catchiest choruses of 2020. “I’m in the stars tonight, so watch me bring the fire and set the night alight,” BTS harmonizes over a funky bass-line. “Shining through the city with a little funk and soul, so I’ma light it up like dynamite.” If “On” could reach number four on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year with no radio support, a number one hit would seem highly likely if this song gets the support it so richly deserves. Watch the adorable visual below.

