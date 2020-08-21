Mariah Carey Teams Up With Lauryn Hill For “Save The Day”

It’s wild how a song first conceived a decade ago — “Save The Day” has been a work in progress for decades — can feel so timely. The lead single from Mariah Carey’s The Rarities compilation is about stepping up and being accountable for the state of the world. “We’re all in this together, you’re my only hope,” Mimi begins the soulful anthem. “And it’s too divided, too deep to understand — but if we don’t do it, tell me, who will?” The pop icon then switches up her angelic vocal style for a more direct delivery.

“You got a right to your own opinion, but when it comes to the world we live in,” she sing-raps over Jermain Dupri’s sweeping production. “Isn’t it the time that we start rebuilding, all of the things that are made to be crumbled?” That takes us to the powerful chorus: “If nobody bothers to find a solution… we won’t ever learn to save the day.” Where does Lauryn Hill fit into this? “Save The Day” samples her vocal on the Fugees‘ 1996 cover of “Killing Me Softly.” Listen to Mimi’s masterpiece below and pre-order The Rarities here.

