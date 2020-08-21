Iggy Azalea & Tinashe Reunite On “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching”

Female rap is experiencing a historic surge in 2020 with a record four female rappers (Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj) landing number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Iggy Azalea will be hoping to surf that wave with her new single, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.” A welcome reunion with Tinashe, the track formerly known as “DLNW” is feel-good party jam of the highest caliber. “Dance all night, don’t my ass look right?” the Aussie rapper begins the song. “Can’t pass on a chance, raise your hands up like [you’re] a superstar.”

Tinashe makes her first appearance on the pre-chorus. “No, I don’t do it for boys, no, I don’t do it for the girls,” they chant, before Tee lets rip: “I don’t give a damn, I dance like nobody’s watching.” The production, courtesy of The 87’s, is slick and very much on-trend, while there are more than enough hooks for a pop-crossover. If you liked the pair’s last effort (a remix of “All Hands On Deck”), you’re going to love this. Listen to the instantly-addictive bop and watch the glamorous lyric video.

