BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Are Serving “Ice Cream”

K-Pop artists really understand the importance of building hype. Since the initial announcement that a collaboration was happening with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK has released a steady stream of teaser posters and updates. The world’s hottest girl group now kicks it up a notch by revealing the title. “Ice Cream” drops on August 28, and it’s shaping up to be one of biggest songs of 2020. After all, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé broke records with their last single. Imagine the result when their fans join forces with Selenators.

The global popularity of K-Pop can’t be emphasized strongly enough. BTS’s just-released “Dynamite” is currently number one on iTunes in more than 100 countries, while BLACKPINK has landed two mega-hits in 2020 — “Sour Candy,” their collaboration with Lady Gaga, and “How You Like That.” The latter holds the record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours, but BTS could theoretically beat it today. Not that it matters. Something tells me, the streaming numbers for “Ice Cream” will be off the charts. See their latest updates below.

