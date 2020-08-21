Astrid S Rolls Out A Feisty Bop Called “Marilyn Monroe”

Astrid S always comes through with a bop. And her latest release, a feisty dance-pop anthem called “Marilyn Monroe,” is no exception. Produced by Fred Ball and Jack & Coke, the banger is essentially a fuck-you to anyone trying to meddle in the Norwegian pop star’s life. “If I show a little bit more skin, already know what you’re gonna think,” she sings in the first verse over sleek synths. “I will decide what I will, what I won’t — is it like Marilyn Monroe if I wanna do it on my own?”

That is followed by an unexpected drop and the refrain: “You do you, you don’t do me.” Astrid also unveiled a video today (check it out below), which she co-directed in Oslo. It’s a quirky affair that includes a little drag, a bathroom wall covered in dildos and some glamorous, Marilyn-inspired looks. All in all, this is a tantalizing taste of the 23-year-old’s long-awaited debut album. “Marilyn Monroe” follows the equally catchy “Dance Dance Dance,” which dropped earlier this year.

