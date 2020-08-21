Carly Rae Jepsen Releases ‘Emotion (Deluxe Expanded Edition)’

Time really flies when you’re being iconic. It’s hard to believe that Carly Rae Jepsen released her critically-worshipped Emotion album five years ago, but the calendar doesn’t lie. To celebrate the milestone, Canada’s greatest pop export has released a Deluxe Expanded Edition of the album. Which basically just means that the (great) Japanese bonus tracks are now available to stream globally. As impeccable as “Never Get To Hold You” and “Love Again” are, this is really just a nice excuse to revisit one of the best pop albums of the 2010s.

From “Run Away With Me” (it should have been the lead single) to dreamy synth-pop moments like “Your Type,” this is an exceptional accomplishment that deserved more than cult status. You can revisit the majesty of Emotion — including the Japanese bonus tracks — below. Don’t forget to spare a moment for CRJ’s just-released “Me And The Boys In The Band,” which is a love letter to her fans, life on the roads and her longtime collaborators. It dropped earlier this week and it’s very, very good.

