Kiiara Switches It Up With Introspective “Never Let You”

Kiiara relaunched last month with a sing-along bop called “I Still Do.” The electro-pop artist now switches it up with a more introspective moment. “You make me into something you don’t even like, I’m alone and I feel nothing,” the 25-year-old sings on the first verse of “Never Let You.” She then imagines her life without breakthrough hit “Gold.” “Should’ve never picked up that guitar, should’ve never let him break my heart,” Kiiara sings on the chorus. “Would’ve graduated, my fault.”

What inspired the song? “I go thru phases where I question why I ever started making music,” the hitmaker explains in the press release. “A few months ago I was wondering what my life would have been like if I had never picked up a guitar and written ‘Gold.’ That’s what I wrote ‘Never Let You’ about.” However, Kiiara wouldn’t change her path for anything. “At the end of the day no matter how discouraged I get, I know I can’t imagine doing anything else. Music is all I think about 24/7. It’s my life and it gives me purpose.” Listen to her latest single below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!