Sweden’s Agnes Dabbles In Disco On “Fingers Crossed”

Agnes returned for a lengthy hiatus in 2019 with an EP called Nothing Can Compare. Instead of taking another break, the Swedish pop star kept the new music flowing earlier this year with a retro-bop called “Good Life.” She now follows it up with a disco-inspired banger called “Fingers Crossed.” Produced by Vargas & Lagola, this is a loved-up explosion of ’70s goodness. “You’re already close to me, I can’t fight it or deny it no more,” Agnes sings in the first verse. “But it seems I find it so hard to give, Is it real or is just make believe?”

The 32-year-old is still struggling to believe her luck on the catchy chorus. “I got my fingers crossed, you’re not a holy ghost,” she belts. “Too good to be true, can’t take my eyes off you.” What inspired the song? “The sense that nothing is impossible, because nothing is impossible!” Agnes explains in the press release. “It’s a song that can lift you up to new dimensions and like a peaceful tank it crushes everything in its way. The song does not excuse itself and I don’t excuse myself. I welcome you now to my party.” Watch the arty visual below. 

