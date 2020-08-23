Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Link For “Over Now”

August 28 (i.e. this Friday) is shaping up to be a huge day for superstar collaborations. That’s when Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK’s much-anticipated “Ice Cream” drops as well as Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber’s “Falling For You.” The latest addition to the lineup is Calvin Harris and The Weeknd’s “Over Now.” The collaborators initially teased the song with a studio pic and now confirm it with a series of promo posters. One is a close-up of The Weeknd’s (distorted) face, while the other shows him walking down the street.

It goes without saying that “Over Now” will be a huge record. The Canadian hitmaker has dominated the charts in 2020 with hits from his After Hours album including “Blinding Lights” and “In Your Eyes.” He also landed a top 10 hit with “Smile,” a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD. As for Calvin, he’s had a much quieter year. In fact, “Over Now” is the the producer’s first release of 2020 — at least, under his own name. (He has been busy with his side-project, Love Regenerator). See their announcements below.

