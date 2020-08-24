Katy Perry’s Record-Breaking ‘Teenage Dream’ Era In Pictures

Katy Perry’s ’10s-defining Teenage Dream album turns 10 today (August 24). Released just as music was making the transition from physical to digital, the project captured the sunny, anything-goes attitude of the early part of the decade. Everything from the music to the styling and videos was candy-colored, eclectic and tongue-in-cheek. Stone-cold classics like “Firework” and the title track sit happily along side wacky outliers like the still-outrageous “Peacock” and rock-leaning “Circle The Drain.”

Lead single “California Gurls” cemented Katy’s status as a pop A-Lister and, by the time Teenage Dream arrived, she was the genre’s new queen. After all, stats don’t lie. The opus produced five number one hits (Michael Jackson is the only other artist in history to pull off five chart-toppers from one album) and has been certified 8-times platinum. If it had been released in the streaming age, that figure would be much, much higher. Revisit on the best modern pop eras of all time by clicking through our gallery up top.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!