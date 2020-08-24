Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & WizKid’s “BROWN SKIN GIRL” Video

The arrival of Black Is King has given Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album (originally released in 2019 to accompany Disney’s blockbuster) a whole new lease of life. The Grammy-robbed project returned to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and scored a viral hit with “ALREADY.” Hopefully, “BROWN SKIN GIRL” receives a similar outpouring of love. A collaboration with Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and WizKid, the melodic mid-tempo is a celebration of black women and the magic of melanin.

Queen Bey rolls out the visual today (August 24) and it’s a strikingly beautiful and deeply moving triumph. Not only that, but she calls on all the women she shouts out in her verse — Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Rowland to make cameos. “Pose like a trophy when Naomi’s walkin’, she need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin,” Beyoncé sings soothingly. “Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in, drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in.” Watch the stunning spectacle below.

