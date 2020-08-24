K-Pop Gods BTS Drop ‘Dynamite’ EP & Alternate Video

BTS is closing in on a well-deserved number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The K-Pop titans were already looking like likely chart-toppers with “Dynamite” (the main competition is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s all-conquering “WAP”), but the release of a remix EP and an alternate video has made them frontrunners. Let’s start with the EP. It includes the original version and an instrumental as well as acoustic and EDM remixes. It took approximately 0.01 seconds for The Army to snap into action, and now BTS lays claim to the top FOUR songs on US iTunes.

As for the visual? Well, it’s comprised of outtakes from the band’s record-breaking “Dynamite” visual. It’s a lot of fun and allows each member to show their personality. It has already racked up more than 7 million views in a matter of hours. Of course, that’s nothing compared to the original, which amassed 100 million views in just over 24 hours. When you consider that YouTube views, streams and downloads (of all versions of the song) count towards the Billboard Hot 100, that number one hit is starting to feel inevitable.

Listen to the Dynamite (Extended) EP:

Watch “Dynamite (B-Side)” video:

