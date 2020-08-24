Kylie Minogue Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of “Say Something” Video

Disco is the hottest musical trend of 2020 thanks to dance-floor divas like Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware. (Even K-Pop acts are embracing the genre as BTS’ latest single proves). Kylie Minogue, on the other hand, has been dipping in and out of disco for decades. Which makes her forthcoming album a special treat. DISCO is a love letter to life under the mirrorball and it’s shaping up to a dreamy detour into a different time and place if lead single, “Say Something,” is any indication.

The banger charms with its authenticity and unexpected timely. (It is a song about yearning for togetherness). Kylie conveyed that sense of suspended reality by setting the visual in space, in a vacuum of sorts. The pop icon now takes us behind the scenes of Sophie Muller-directed visual in a new vignette, which shows how various segments of the clip came together. The enduring hitmaker opens up about the song’s message and introduces us to one of her dancers. Find out all there is to know about “Say Something” below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!