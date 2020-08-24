Elohim Drops Weird & Very Wonderful “I’m Lost”

LA-based artist/produced Elohim has carved out a niche as one of the most original purveyors of electro-pop in music. She always thinks outside the box, and sometimes throws the box away altogether — as the latest single from her upcoming sophomore LP proves. “I’m Lost” is a weird and wonderful experiment that includes a rave breakdown and a children’s choir. “I’m lost since I lost you, you’re gone now I’m gone too,” Elohim begins the song over mellow synths and strummed guitar. “It’s crazy how you had me feel like all the gaps had mended.”

“I’m Lost” takes a rather spectacular turn when the breakout star nonchalantly says: “Let’s all go to the rave.” And then has the aforementioned choir sing over trippy beats. How did the song come about? “I was playing these bizarre parts using manipulated synths and quite literally lost myself in the process for a moment,” Elohim explains. “The sounds and keyboard parts, the whole experience, took me to another planet.” The mind-bending visual, which was directed by Chase O’Black, will do the same for you. Watch below.

