Sasha Sloan Tackles Body Image On “House With No Mirrors”

Sasha Sloan rolls out “House Of No Mirrors” as the second cut from her much-anticipated debut LP, Only Child. And it’s very different sound from the unexpectedly upbeat “Lie.” Produced by King Henry, the singer/songwriter’s latest is a stripped-back exploration of body image. “I’d be cooler, I’d be smarter, probably be a better daughter,” she begins the song over strummed guitar. “I’d jump in a pool without thinking twice, take off my shirt like one of guys.” Sasha then wonders what it would be like to live without seeing her reflection on the chorus.

“If I lived in a house with no mirrors, where the walls didn’t talk back at me,” the breakout star sings. “Maybe I’d dream a bit bigger, if there was nothing to see.” It turns out, “House With No Mirrors” is based on personal experience. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve hated my appearance,” Sasha wrote on Instagram. “In elementary school, I wanted blue eyes and blonde hair. In middle school, I wanted clear skin and perfect teeth and, in high school, I so desperately wanted to be skinny I developed an eating disorder that I’m still living with every day.”

“The way I see myself has put a strain on my closest relationships and it’s ruined so many moments that should’ve been fun,” she continues. “I’m so critical of myself and my body and I often wonder what I would be like if I spent less time worrying about my appearance and more time worrying about what really matters.” Listen to the raw and relatable “House With No Mirrors” below.

