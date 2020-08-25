Celeste’s Hot Streak Continues With “Little Runaway”

Celeste got everyone’s attention in 2019 with the stunningly good “Strange.” The 26-year-old was heralded as the UK’s Next Big Thing and subsequently crowned BBC’s Sound Of 2020 winner. And she has more than lived up to that praise with a series of excellent singles including “Stop This Flame” and the FINNEAS-produced “I Can See The Change.” The breakout star’s winning streak now continues with a soulful anthem called “Little Runaway,” which is essentially about a crisis of faith.

“Dreaming of a life, everybody got something,” Celeste begins the song over Tommy Danvers and TMS’ exquisite production. “Staring at the sky, I don’t see nothing coming.” She sends out a spiritual SOS on the chorus. “Hallelujah, take me to ya, I don’t believe but I’ll pretend,” the newcomer belts. “Your little runaway is running out of faith.” This is stunning showcase of both Celeste’s powerful pipes and the sharpness of her pen. Watch the Sophie Jones-directed visual below.

