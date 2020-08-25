Dua Lipa & Madonna’s “Levitating” Remix Debuts At #10 On Bubbling Under Chart

Well, this is rude! Dua Lipa’s star-studded remix of “Levitating,” which features Madonna and Missy Elliott, has debuted at 10 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Chart. Which essentially means that The Blessed Madonna’s overhaul charted at number 110. Downloads and YouTube views were very healthy, but streaming and radio airplay let it down. It’s disappointing given the success of Dua’s recent singles and the hype surrounding the project, but probably to be expected given the song’s older-skewering demo.

It will be interesting to see if the album’s second most-anticipated cut will find a warmer response. Of course, I’m talking about Mark Ronson’s remix of “Physical” featuring Gwen Stefani. That bop — and Dua’s entire Club Future Nostalgia project — drops on Friday (August 28). Other highlights on the album include a mashup of “Break My Heart” and Jamiroquai’s ’90s classic “Cosmic Girl,” and the “Hallucinate (Mr Fingers Deep Stripped Mix),” which samples Gwen’s “Hollaback Girl.”

