Halsey Announces ‘Badlands (Live From Webster Hall)’
Halsey surprised fans this afternoon (August 25) by announcing the imminent release of her first live album. Badlands (Live From Webster Hall) drops on Friday and captures a 2015 live show at the iconic New York venue. “Secret is out! After 5 years, we’re going back to the Badlands,” she captioned the cover art. Despite the general hell-scape of 2020, Halsey has remained incredibly busy. The 25-year-old kicked off the summer by releasing “Be Kind,” a feel-good collaboration with Marshmello.
She followed that up by releasing a book of poetry called I Would Leave Me If I Could. “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this,” Halsey said of her first venture into publishing. When you consider that her third LP, Manic, also dropped earlier this year, the “Without Me” hitmaker is having a blockbuster year. See Halsey’s live album announcement below.
