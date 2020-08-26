Charlotte Awbery Is (Finally) Dropping Her Cover Of “Shallow”

If you cast your mind back to the beginning of the year, one lady owned the internet for a couple of days. Charlotte Awbery went viral for belting out Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” on the London Tube and suddenly found herself with a sizable fan base — and an offer to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 31-year-old embraced the moment and charmed in a series of interviews and live performances. Charlotte promised to release a studio version of “Shallow,” but then disappeared for six months.

Well, the plucky Brit is finally ready to come good on her promise. Charlotte’s version of “Shallow” drops on August 28 (i.e. this Friday) and is hopefully the first taste of a larger body of work. After all, she promised to release more music in an interview with UK talk show hots Lorraine. “I write all my own stuff,” the lovable chanteuse revealed. “Hopefully, fingers crossed, I can start showing people my own music.” While we wait for that, revisit Charlotte’s performance on Ellen below and pre-order “Shallow” here.

