Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Reveal “Ice Cream” Promo Pics

When it comes to promo, western artists could learn a think or two from K-Pop. From the initial announcement to the promo pics and (usually) multiple videos, their rollouts are planned with military precision. And YG Entertainment’s campaign for BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is no exception. This release was shrouded in hype before we new the song title or event the name of the quartet’s collaborator. Since then, excitement has continued to build as Selena — and her Selenators — joined the party.

The latest development is the release of individual “Ice Cream” promo pics for each member of BLACKPINK. Adorably, they also included Selena and she is pictured in a striped bikini holding a sailor’s cap on her head. It’s almost as cute as the video call the pop star made to Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. August 28 is the most-stacked release date of 2020 with new music from just about everyone with a record deal, so it will be interesting to see if SELPINK can somehow come out on top. See all the promo imagery below.

Are you excited for the collaboration? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!