Katy Perry Drops Animated “Never Really Over” Video

When it comes to #content, Katy Perry is the one true queen. A day doesn’t go by without a new track, teaser or interview. I mean, the superstar is even promoting a hit from 2019! Yes, the mom-to-be just released an animated video for “Never Really Over.” Which is essentially about doing the dishes. No, really. “Just cuz this song came out in May 2019 doesn’t mean it’s ever. really. over.,” she joked on Twitter. “[The video is] based on my ACTUAL experiences with dishes during quarantine…they were #NeverReallyOver.”

In addition to releasing a housework-themed animation, Katy is preparing for the arrival of Smile on August 28. The album combines all of the bops released over the last two years (“Never Really Over,” “Harleys In Hawaii,” “Daisies” and “Smile”) as well as a hefty serving of completely new material. The enduring hitmaker’s last three albums have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, so the stakes are high. Pre-order your copy here and check out Katy’s (second) “Never Really Over” video below.

